Puducherry Extends COVID Lockdown Till June 21 With Added Relaxations; Check Details

Owing to the current COVID situation in the Union Territory, the Puducherry government on June 14 extended the lockdown restrictions till midnight June 21 with additional relaxations. As per an order issued by Secretary Revenue and Rehabilitation Ashok Kumar, till June 21, the night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the COVID lockdown restrictions in the Union Territory were extended till June 14 from June 7.

New lockdown guidelines of the Union Territory

Restaurants and bar facilities within the hotels, lodges, and guesthouse premises are permitted to open with 50 percent seating capacity from 9 am to 5 pm enduring to COVID appropriate behavior

Distilleries and breweries permitted to function as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government pertaining to COVID guidelines

By following COVID appropriate behavior, tea and juice shops are permitted to function from 9 am to 5 pm

Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 25 guests and the funeral or last rites rituals are allowed with not more than 20 people.

Under the particular guidelines, industrial establishments, manufacturing centers, and construction activities are permitted to operate

Retail liquor including Arrack Vends are allowed to function from 9 am to 5 pm

Private offices are allowed to function from 9 am to 6 pm with 100 percent vaccinated employees

N Rangasamy requests public to get vaccinated

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on June 14, appealed to all eligible people to get themselves vaccinated against Coronavirus infections without further delay as to gain the only available form of protection against the virus. The Chief Minister sharing his earlier thoughts about the COVID vaccine doses said, "I failed to take the two jabs. Later, I had to take several injections at the hospital". He further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been keen that people should adopt COVID safety protocols and the Centre was helping ramp up requirements of the States to administer the vaccine doses.

COVID cases in Puducherry

To date, Puducherry has reported a total of 1.13 lakh active COVID cases with 1.06 lakh total recoveries and 1,684 deaths. The Union Territory has administered 3,34,046 COVID vaccine doses across 61 vaccination sites.

(With ANI input)

(Image Credit: PTI/N RANGASAMY/FACEBOOK)