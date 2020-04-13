Puducherry Govt Extends Lockdown Till April 30; CM Narayansamy Urges People To Cooperate

Following Tamil Nadu, neighbouring territory Puducherry too extended the Coronavirus lockdown from April 14 till April 30 on Monday. Chief Minister V Narayansamy announcing the extension of the lockdown on Monday stated that all the existing restrictions would continue in the Union Territory and if there are any new instructions by the Prime Minister, that too would be implemented. He also urged people of the Union Territory to fully co-operate with the government.

While the Centre is yet to announce a formal extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown implemented earlier, several states including, Punjab, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have already announced an extension. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am where it is expected that he will announce an extension of the lockdown.

READ | Relief For Stranded Foreigners: MHA Promises Extension Of Visa Till April 30 Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 9152 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) while 856 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest cases at 1985. However, 308 deaths have been reported till date.

India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday announced that the visa of foreign nationals stranded in India due to the lockdown would be extended till April 30.

READ | Health Ministry: 796 Cases In Last 24 Hours; Total Number Of Cases Reach 9152, 308 Deaths

While the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increase in India, the government, on Monday, has released a list of 25 districts which have not reported a single new COVID-19 case, for the past 14 days.

The Prime Minister had issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

READ | COVID-19: 25 Districts In 15 States Report No Cases In 14 Days Post-Cluster Containment

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address At 10 AM On April 14; Total Cases At 9352