Puducherry Gets Respite From Rain

The Union Territory of Puducherry, battered by heavy rains during the last 10 days, got a respite on Thursday as the sky remained overcast and the showers stopped.

Normal life was affected during the last 10 days and the government ordered closure of educational institutions since November 8. Classes for students of standards one to eight were to resume on November 8 but with incessant rains, the government extended the holidays until further orders.

Home Minister A Namassivayam visited the rain-ravaged villages on Wednesday and saw for himself the extent of damage caused by rain in the farm sector. He said in a press release today that the government would soon extend relief to the affected farmers.

With the release of water from dams in South Arcot district in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the Sankarabarani river in Puducherry was in a spate.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan also visited the rain-hit areas and held discussions with officials of his department.

The opposition Congress demanded that the government give Rs 5,000 as relief to each of the families covered under the public distribution system.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy alleged that the government failed to take steps to protect people against floods and rain.

However, official sources said the relief centres were in place and food packets provided to the people evacuated to relief camps in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Some residential colonies in Puducherry were under water and residents said once the rain stops, the assurance on steps to prevent inundation would remain only on paper.

