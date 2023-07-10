Puducherry Govt To Provide Rs 300 Subsidy On LPG Cylinder To BPL Ration Card Holders

The Government of Puducherry has issued a notification to roll out the scheme to provide Rs 300 subsidy for LPG cylinders to all BPL ration card holders following the assent from the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory. Chief Minister of Puducherry, N Rangasamy had earlier stated during an assembly session that a subsidy of Rs 300 for LPG cylinders would be provided for all ration card holders. This government order has been passed under the chief minister's scheme for grant of subsidy for LPG cylinders for all the eligible BPL (Below Poverty Line) and APL (Above Poverty Line) ration card holders of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Subsidy amount to be directly deposited to beneficiaries' bank account

The Government of Puducherry has stated that the objective of the scheme is to grant a subsidy per month for one 14.2 kg LPG cylinder per ration card to all ration card holders. This is to ensure sustained LPG adoption and usage among the people of the UT, so that they can completely switch to cleaner cooking fuel and to ensure smokeless cooking promoting green energy.

Earlier, the scheme was passed in the Puducherry Assembly and forwarded to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for approval. The L-G approved the proposal on July 10, following which the government of Puducherry immediately passed the order.

According to the order, the people in the UT, who are below the poverty line holding red ration cards, would be provided with a subsidy of Rs 300 every month per LPG cylinder. Whereas people above the poverty line holding a yellow ration card will be given a subsidy of Rs 150 per month per LPG gas cylinders.

The government has also stated that the subsidy amount for the eligible families with the above-mentioned ration cards will be directly deposited to their bank accounts.