Puducherry: Groups Of Fishermen Clash At The Beach; Police Forced To Fire Warning Shots

Puducherry policemen resorted to firing gunshots in the air on Saturday in order to control the crowd of clashing fishermen. The incident occurred after a major clash erupted between fishermen from Veerampattinam and Nallavadu villages clashed in the waters during fishing. The verbal brawl escalated into a violent clash in no time between the two fractions following which the Puducherry police decided to intervene and resolve the clash before the situation worsened.

Following the territorial fight on fishing in the water, a quarrel that ensued turned into a fight between fishermen/fishermen families between the two hamlets earlier this morning. Despite several requests, the people were unwilling to clear the area after which the police decided to shoot in the air to disperse the crowd.

The fishing community in Puducherry was protesting on the Puducherry-ECR road, stalling traffic for almost an hour. In the protest, the fishermen urged the government to impose a full ban on the use of Purse Seine Net (Surukku Vala ) as well as to check the curb on the soil erosion by the ocean.

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred as several such ones have been reported in the past in the Union Territory. Earlier, in another major incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday strongly condemned the Sri Lankan Navy's recent firing on Tamil Nadu fishermen in Kodiyakarai and requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to find a quick solution to the problem. In a letter to the External Affairs Minister, the Chief Minister requested that EAM Jaishankar put pressure on the Sri Lankan government to refrain from using violence against Indian fishermen and from breaking their fishing nets.



CM Stalin requested the Sri Lankan government to immediately stop damaging Indian nets and boats and refrain from using violence against Indian fishermen. He wrote in the letter, "I, therefore, urge the Government of Sri Lanka to immediately stop damaging Indian nets and boats and not resort to any form of violence against Indian fishermen."

