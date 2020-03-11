The Debate
Puducherry L-G Bedi Chides CM For Woman-less State Cabinet; Says 'Charity Begins At Home'

General News

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Narayanasamy to appoint women into his cabinet, tweeting on the matter chiding him

Puducherry

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday urged Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to appoint women into his cabinet. Taking to Twitter, she stated that currently there are no women in the cabinet, however, they do have elected women MLAs in the state. 

CM V Narayanasamy urges PM Modi

Speaking at the international women's day celebrations on Tuesday, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass legislation to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in the Parliament and state legislatures. As per reports, the event was organized by the department of women and child development. 

Centre's 'SheInspiresUs' campaign

Last Monday evening, PM Modi had declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and handed the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives. He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people. Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day could post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag. 

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published:
