Puducherry L-G Bedi Chides CM For Woman-less State Cabinet; Says 'Charity Begins At Home'

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday urged Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to appoint women into his cabinet. Taking to Twitter, she stated that currently there are no women in the cabinet, however, they do have elected women MLAs in the state.

At Women’s Day function,eminent local speakers sought more for women.I urge the HCM of Puducherry to begin with by appointing women in his Cabinet. There is no woman in his Cabinet, when it has elected women MLAs.

Charity begins at home Gentlemen.

@PMOIndia @PTI_News @ANI pic.twitter.com/VXjl8ftrAb — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 11, 2020

CM V Narayanasamy urges PM Modi

Speaking at the international women's day celebrations on Tuesday, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass legislation to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in the Parliament and state legislatures. As per reports, the event was organized by the department of women and child development.

Read: Puducherry: Kiran Bedi on bicycle tour to raise awareness on road safety and cleanliness

Centre's 'SheInspiresUs' campaign

Last Monday evening, PM Modi had declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and handed the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives. He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people. Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day could post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag.

Read: Kiran Bedi celebrates Holi with flowers instead of colours, sends 'Save Water' message

Read: Rajasthani women's new song on Coronavirus takes internet by storm; watch

Read: Puducherry Health Minister visits Delhi's Mohalla Clinics, says 'doing a great job'

(With Agency Inputs)