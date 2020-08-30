Puducherry Health Minister Cleans Restroom In COVID Ward Himself After Patients Complain

Puducherry health minister Malladi Krishna Rao cleaned a restroom at a COVID-19 ward at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) during his visit on Saturday, after the patients complained of non-maintenance.

During his inspection of COVID wards at the hospital, Rao received complaints of unclean toilets. Without wasting time he asked for a cleaning brush and liquid and went inside the toilet and started to clean it. The visuals showed that Rao wore personal protection kit (PPE) and cleaned the toilet with a brush.

The toilets are cleaned three times a day but with 75 patients in a ward, the maintenance becomes difficult as there is a shortage of sanitary personnel, the minister said. Hence he suggested the young patients to maintain the toilets after use so that they remain clean.

Rao further assured the patients at the COVID-19 ward of more manpower by next weekend including doctors, nurses, sanitary workers, and other categories of staff.

COVID-19 Situation in Puducherry

Puducherry on Saturday reported 550 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 13,556 while 12 deaths pushed the death toll past the 200 mark. The 550 new cases were identified after examination of 1,602 samples, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a press release.

Of the total 13,556 cases in the union territory (after the transfer of 18 cases to Tamil Nadu account), the active cases were 4,834. As many as 8,511 patients have recovered and have been discharged so far while the 12 fatalities in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday took the toll to 211.

The Health Department Director said that 431 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate was 1.56 percent while the recovery rate was 62.78 percent.

