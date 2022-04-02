Puducherry LG, CM extend Ugadi greetings

Puducherry, Apr 2 (PTI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended Ugadi greetings to the people of the union territory, particularly the Telugu and Kannada speaking communities.

In her message, Tamilisai said Ugadi would serve as the beginning of new hopes, expectations and also prosperity to the people.

"I wish that the dawn of Ugadi brings unity, harmony and good health in every household," she added.

Chief Minister Rangasamy in his message, said Puducherry is known for promoting unity and harmony among all sections of people. "People of Puducherry treat the people from other linguistic and cultural backgrounds as their own brethren and close relatives", he said, adding this unique feature of Puducherry would get strengthened on the occasion.

Civil Supplies Minister J Sai Saravanakumar and leaders of various political parties were among those who greeted the people.

People offered worship at various shrines seeking blessings of the presiding deities.

Those living in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, celebrated the day with much fervour. PTI COR SS SS

