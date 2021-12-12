Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan Orders Compulsory Vaccination Against Coronavirus

Amid the surge in Omicron cases in India, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has ordered compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 to start from Sunday and asked the people to carry their certificates of vaccination as there would be checking by the health authorities. As per a press release, the Union Territory has administered the vaccine to 13,06,706 people so far.

Speaking to the media, the LG said, ''The government is keen to ensure that Puducherry emerges as a fully vaccinated Union Territory. No stone was left unturned to reach the goal and vaccination was aimed at protecting the people against pandemic and also to prevent the occurrence of the new variant of the virus - Omicron."

COVID-19 in Puducherry

The union territory of Puducherry reported 15 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,29,217, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday. No fresh fatalities were reported from any of the four regions in the union territory and the death toll remained at 1,877. 15 cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,049 samples and were spread over Karaikal (seven) and Puducherry and Mahe (four each), Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release. No fresh infections were reported from Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stood at 208 which included 47 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 161 were in home isolation.

Omicron's rising threat in India

With fresh cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and all across the country, India's total tally of COVID-19 variant Omicron has risen to 36. Meanwhile, as per the new guidelines, patients with moderate COVID-19 symptoms will be discharged 10 days after the onset of the symptoms if they meet the provided criteria. These criteria include being symptom-free for three days in a row having oxygen levels of more than 95% and two negative RT-PCR test reports. Apart from that, home quarantining has also been advised for the patients after discharging and will later be ended if the RT-PCR test conducted on the 6th day comes out negative. Meanwhile, for severe cases, the discharge policy will include two negative RT-PCR reports 24 hours apart after the patient's complete clinical recovery.

(With Agency Inputs)