Puducherry logs 1 new COVID-19 case, overall tally rises to 1,65,790

Puducherry, May 1 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry added one fresh coronavirus case in the last 24 hours while no new fatalities were reported, a senior Health department official said on Sunday.

The solitary new infection at the end of the examination of 204 samples took the overall caseload in the union territory to 1,65,790, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

He also said four patients recovered during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday as the overall recoveries rose to 1,63,819.

The number of active cases stood at nine with one patient undergoing treatment in hospital and the remaining eight in home quarantine, he added.

The death toll remained at 1,962 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health has examined 22,34,421 samples so far and found 18,79,258 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 0.49 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively.

The department has so far administered 16,87,384 doses which comprised 9,64,444 first doses, 7,02,333 second and 20,607 booster doses. PTI Cor SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)