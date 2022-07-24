Puducherry Logs 162 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Puducherry reported 162 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 17,00,91, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a bulletin said the 162 fresh cases surfaced during examination of 1,493 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 121 new cases out of the 162 fresh cases followed by 38 in Karaikal, two in Yanam and one in Mahe region.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 10.85 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.16 per cent and 98.08 per cent, respectively.

No fresh fatality was reported during the last 24 hours from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The death toll thus remained 1,965, the Director said.

Active cases during the last 24 hours were 1,294 which comprised 25 patients in hospitals and the remaining 1,269 in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 59 patients recovered in the last 24 hours raising the overall recoveries to 1, 66,832.

The Department of Health has so far examined 23,37,531 samples and found 19,77,552 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far administered 17,91,061 doses which comprised 9,76,984 first doses, 7,53,176 second doses and 60,901 booster doses. PTI COR KH KH

