Puducherry logs 162 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Feb 10 (PTI) Puducherry reported 162 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday raising the overall tally to 1,64,922, a senior official said.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the 162 new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,417 samples during the 24 hours ending 10 am on Thursday. The fresh cases in the Union Territory were spread over Puducherry (102), Karaikal (36), Yanam (22) and Mahe (two).

The Director said there were 2,506 active cases of whom 58 patients were in hospitals undergoing treatment and the remaining 2,448 patients staying in home quarantine.

He said 741 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,60,460.

The Director said one more patient from Yanam succumbed to the infection raising the overall death toll in the UT to 1,956.

The health department has tested 21,85,003 samples till now and has found 18,30,295 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 6.70 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 per cent and 97.29 per cent, respectively.

The Director said the department has administered 15,50,874 doses so far and they comprised 9,25,409 first doses, 6,15,176 second doses and 10,289 booster doses. PTI COR HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)