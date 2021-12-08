Puducherry Logs 23 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,29,128

The union territory of Puducherry registered 23 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,29,128, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The 23 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,520 samples and were spread over Puducherry (14), Karaikal (4) and Mahe (5), Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not register any new infections, the Director said.

The number of active cases stood at 230 which included 48 patients in hospitals and the remaining 182 in home isolation.

As many as 22 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,27,022, Sriramulu.

He said no fresh fatalities were reported from any of the four regions and the toll remained at 1,876, Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far tested 20,01,419 and found 16,98,951 samples to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.91 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.57 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said the department has so far administered 12,84,775 doses which comprised 7,85,490 first doses and remaining 4,99,285 were second doses.

