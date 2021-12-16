Puducherry logs 24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death pushes toll to 1,879

Puducherry, Dec 16 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry added 24 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,29,285, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday.

The 24 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,501 samples and were spread over Puducherry (15), Karaikal (six) and Mahe (three).

Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not nor register any case of infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Thursday, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

One more person succumbed to the infection in Puducherry during the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 1,879, he added.

The number of active cases stood at 186 which included 35 patients in hospitals and the remaining 151 in home isolation, the Director said.

As many as 10 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries climbed to 1,27,220.

The Department of Health has so far tested 20,18,967 samples and found 17,13,473 out of them to be negative, he said.

The test positivity rate was 0.96 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.40 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far administered 13,26,574 vaccine doses which comprised 8,06,051 first doses and the remaining 5,20,523 were second doses. PTI Cor SS SS SS

