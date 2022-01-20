Puducherry logs 2,783 new COVID-19 cases, active infections cross 13,000 mark

Puducherry, Jan 20 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry recorded 2,783 fresh Covid-19 infections during the last 24 hours as the overall tally went up to 1,45,342 and the active cases broke the 13,000 mark, a senior Health department official said on Thursday.

The test positivity rate (the number of cases per 100 tests) shot up to 43.19 per cent in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Thursday as against 30.23 per cent recorded on Wednesday.

A 95-year old woman succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll in the union territory to 1,897, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said in a release here.

Among the new cases, the Puducherry region alone accounted for 2230 while Karaikal recorded 462 new cases followed by Yanam (68) and Mahe (23).

The number of active cases climbed to 13,053 as against 11,217 on Wednesday. While 144 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, the remaining 12,909 are in home isolation.

While the test positivity stood at 43.19 per cent, the fatality and recovery rates were 1.31 per cent and 89.71 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said while 1,073 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries was 1,30,392.

The Department of Health has so far administered 15,12,236 doses which comprised 9,13,761 first doses, 5,94,524 second and 3951 booster doses.

The Department has so far tested 21,11,438 samples and 17,84,982 out of them returned negative. PTI Cor SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)