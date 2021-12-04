Puducherry logs 28 new cases of COVID-19

Puducherry, Dec 4 (PTI) Puducherry clocked 28 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the overall tally of infections to 1,29,056.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,514 samples were spread over Puducherry 15, Karaikal 7 and Mahe 6.

Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh case of infection.

One more person succumbed to the viral infection raising the overall toll to 1,875.

Director of the Health Department, G Sriramulu said there were 294 active cases which comprised 58 patients in hospitals and the remaining 236 were in home isolation.

While 32 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours, the overall recoveries were 1,26,887, he said.

The test positivity rate was 1.11 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.32 percent respectively.

The Health Department has tested so far 19.92 lakh samples and found 16.91 lakh out of them to be negative.

The department has administered 12,55,172 doses so far which comprised 7,70,558 first doses and remaining 4,84,614 second. PTI COR ROH ROH

