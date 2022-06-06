Puducherry logs 3 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,65,898

Puducherry, Jun 6 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry added three new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,65,898, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Monday.

The three cases emerged after the examination of 257 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The number of active cases stood at 41, he said, adding that three patients recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday. The overall recoveries stood at 1,63,895.

There were no fresh fatalities in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,962, Sriramulu said.

The Health Department has so far examined 22,59,024 samples and has found 19,03,864 out of them to be negative The test positivity rate was 1.17 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.79 per cent respectively, he said.

The Director said that the Health Department has so far administered 17,11,973 doses which comprised 9,67,688 first doses, 7,20, 686 second doses and 24,616 booster doses. PTI Cor SS SS