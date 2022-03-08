Puducherry logs 3 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Mar 8 (PTI) Puducherry detected three new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a day after the union territory reported nil cases.

The three cases identified at the end of examination of 547 samples were reported from Puducherry (two) and Mahe (one). With this, the COVID-19 aggregate reached 1.65 lakh.

The other two outlying regions of Karaikal and Yanam did not have any fresh case of Covid 19 during the last twenty-four hours.

The active cases were 26 which comprised four patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 22 were in home quarantine.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that five patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours while the overall recoveries stood at 1,63,760.

Sriramulu said no fresh fatality was reported today also from any of the four regions and the toll remained 1,962.

The test positivity rate was 0.55 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.80 percent, respectively.

He said the Department of Health has examined so far 22,20,727 samples and has found 18,65,512 out of them to be negative.

The Department of Health has administered so far 15,98,282 doses which comprised 9,32,464 first doses, 6,53,112 second and 12,706 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

