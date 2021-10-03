Puducherry Logs 32 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death Pushes Toll To 1,841

The union territory of Puducherry reported 32 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall infection tally to 1,26,545, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.

The fresh cases, identified at the end of the examination of 4,237 samples, were spread over Puducherry (16), Karaikal (9) and Mahe (7), Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release. Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any new cases.

One person hailing from Karaikal succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 1,841, he said.

The number of active cases stood at 709 with 103 patients under treatment in hospitals and the remaining 606 patients in home isolation.

Sriramulu said as many as 89 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday while the overall recoveries climbed to 1,23,995.

He said the department of Health has so far tested 18.07 lakh samples and found 15.33 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.76 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 97.98 per cent respectively.

The Health department Director said 10,19,922 vaccines have been administered so far and they comprised 6,97,176 first doses while the remaining 3,22,746 were second doses.

