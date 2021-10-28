Puducherry logs 45 new COVID-19 cases; overall tally goes up to 1,27,891

Puducherry, Oct 28 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry added 45 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,27,891 while no death was reported for a fourth straight day, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,614 samples.

While the Puducherry region accounted for 34 of the 45 new infections, Karaikal reported seven and the Mahe region logged four, the Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

No fresh case was reported from Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday, he said.

The Health department Director said the active cases stood at 453 with 90 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 363 in home isolation.

As many as 35 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,581.

No fresh fatality was reported during the last 24 hours from any of the regions for the fourth straight day, Sriramulu said, adding the death toll remained at 1,857.

The union territory had not reported any Covid-related deaths on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday also. The Director said that the department has so far examined 19.07 lakh samples and found 16.10 lakh out of them to be negative.

He said the test positivity rate was 1.25 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.19 per cent respectively.

The Health department has so far administered 11,21,645 doses and they comprised 7,24,642 first doses and 3,97,003 second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

