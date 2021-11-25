Puducherry Logs 49 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths Push Toll To 1,872

The union territory of Puducherry reported 49 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours raising the overall tally to 1,28,794, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday.

Director of the Department G Sriramulu said in a release the 49 cases identified at the end of the examination of 2,776 samples were spread over Puducherry (25), Karaikal (13), Mahe (6) and Yanam (5).

He said the number of active cases stood at 318 with 59 in hospitals and the remaining 259 in home isolation.

Two more patients (both women and hailing from Karaikal and Mahe) succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday, pushing the toll to 1,872, Sriramulu said 33 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries went up to 1,26,604.

The Department has so far tested 19.71 lakh samples and found 16.71 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.77 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.30 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far administered so far 11,93,490 doses which comprised 7,43,682 first doses and remaining 4,49,808 were second doses.

