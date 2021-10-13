Puducherry logs 59 new Covid-19 cases; 1 death pushes toll to 1,849

Puducherry, Oct 13 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry added 59 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,27,210, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said the new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 4,817 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Wednesday and were spread over Puducherry (33), Karaikal (10), Mahe (9) and Yanam (7).

The number of active cases stood at 651 with 91 patients in hospitals and remaining 560 in home isolation, he added.

Sriramulu said 24 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries in the union territory rose to 1,24,710.

He said the test positivity rate was 1.22 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.03 per cent respectively.

One more person succumbed to the infection in Puducherry during the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,849, the Health department Director said.

The Department has so far tested 18.53 lakh samples of which 15.71 lakh turned out to be negative.

The Department has administered so far 10,63,123 doses which comprised 7,09,281 first doses and 3,53,642 second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)