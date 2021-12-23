Puducherry Logs 8 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fatalities For Fourth Straight Day

The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a fall in the number of fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours with only eight cases being reported.

The overall COVID-19 tally in the union territory went up to 1,29,374 with the addition of eight infections, Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The union territory had clocked 21 fresh cases on Wednesday and 20 on Tuesday.

The Puducherry region logged seven of the eight cases while Mahe added one. Karaikal and Yanam regions did not register any new infections during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday, the Director said.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,930 samples.

The number of active cases stood at 146 which included 35 in hospitals and the remaining 111 in home isolation.

Sriramulu said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- for the fourth straight day and the death toll remained at 1,880.

Eight patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries climbed to 1,27,348.

The Department of Health has so far tested 20,33,194 samples and has found 17,22,477 out of them to be negative, the Director said.

The test positivity rate was 0.41 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.43 per cent respectively.

He said the department has so far administered 13,63,052 doses of COVID-19 vaccine which comprised 8,22,602 first doses and remaining 5,40,450 second doses.

