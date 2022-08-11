Puducherry Logs 81 New COVID-19 Cases

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 81 fresh cases surfaced during examination of 1,811 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

While Puducherry region alone accounted for 48 new cases out of the 81 cases, Karaikal reported - 22 and Yanam - 11.

Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not report any fresh case, the Director said.

He said the active cases were 432 which comprised five patients in hospitals and remaining 427 in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 178 patients recovered during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,69,468.

He said there was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,967.

The test positivity rate today was 4.47 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.60 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far examined 23,62,614 samples and has found 19, 99, 585 out of them to be negative.

The Health Department has administered 19,26,975 doses till now, which comprised 9,83,957 first doses, 7,80,531 second doses and 1,62,487 booster doses, the Director said.

