Puducherry logs 907 new COVID-19 cases; active infections rise to 8,359

Puducherry, Jan 17 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a dip in number of new coronavirus cases with 907 being added during the last 24 hours while the active cases rose to 8,359 on Monday.

The test positivity rate shot up to 57.44 per cent from 43.66 per cent on Sunday, Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

He said the Puducherry region alone accounted for 801 of the 907 fresh cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Monday while Karaikal logged 77 infections followed by Mahe (21) and Yanam (8). The overall tally of infections climbed to 1,38,617.

The union territory had recorded 1,160 new infections on Sunday.

The new cases were detected at the end of the examination of 1,579 samples.

The number of active cases in the union territory went up to 8,359 with 130 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 8,229 in home isolation. The active infections on Sunday stood at 7,602.

Puducherry and Karaikal regions together reported three fatalities during the last 24 hours as the death toll touched 1,890, the Health department Director said.

The three victims, including a woman were in the age group of 65 and 85 years.

The test positivity rate was 57.44 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.36 per cent and 92.46 per cent respectively.

The Department of Health has so far administered 14, 97,771 doses which comprised 9,06,666 first doses, 5,88,800 second and 2305 booster doses, the Director said.

The department has so far tested 20,97,715 samples and found 17,77,081 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said 147 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries climbed to 1,28,168. PTI Cor SS SS

