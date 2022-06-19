Puducherry: Lt Guv, CM Among Several Devotees Witness Celestial Wedding Of Lord Balaji

A large number of devotees witnessed the celestial wedding of Lord Balaji of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) conducted on the sprawling site of a helipad in neighbouring Lawspet on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, legislators, TTD Board officials and delegates from different outfits were among those who offered worship at the ceremony organised for the fifth time jointly by the TTD, Andhra Pradesh and the Puducherry-based Srivari Tirukalyana Seva Trust.

Chanting of slokas by priests from TTD, playing of devotional songs and commentary on the various rituals added to the lustre of the ceremony.

The Seva trust operated free bus services from the local bus terminal to the venue of the ceremony, Lakshminarayanan said.