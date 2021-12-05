Puducherry Makes COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory Amid Omicron Scare; To Penalise Violators

Amid concerns regarding the COVID-19 variant Omicron, the government of Puducherry has made COVID19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect. According to a notice issued on December 4, those violating the restriction would face penal action, 'as per the provisions of law'. This comes after the Union Territory administration had mandated vaccination for those entering from its borders.

Notice passed by the Government of Puducherry:

Puducherry administration mandates vaccination for those entering from border

In last month's meeting chaired by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan along with top government officials and health experts, it was decided that since Puducherry is a tourist spot, and people have been visiting from various states, restrictions were needed. Owing to the concerns over the new variant, and cases coming from some states in India, the administration took this decision. People coming to Puducherry will need to produce a vaccine certificate at the borders for entry into the Union territory. Meanwhile, all government and private medical colleges have been asked to be prepared with infrastructure and personnel in place including bed facilities, doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff.

Puducherry schools to reopen for Class 1 to 8 students from December 6

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam recently announced that the schools can now commence offline classes. After getting a nod from the Education Minister, Puducherry Schools will be reopening for classes 1 to 8 from Monday, December 6, 2021. This order will not be just applicable to Puducherry Schools but also to schools in the Karaikal region as well. The aforementioned areas had experienced extremely heavy rainfall and waterlogging in many parts. and schools were asked to stay shut until further orders.

Meanwhile, in the latest tally, the Union Territory reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the overall tally of infections to 1,29,056. The new cases identified at the end of the examination of 2,514 samples were spread over Puducherry 15, Karaikal 7 and Mahe 6. Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh case of infection. One death was reported to the viral infection raising the overall toll to 1,875.

Image: Republic World