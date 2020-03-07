Puducherry Health Minister Visits Delhi's Mohalla Clinics, Says 'doing A Great Job'

The Delhi government's Mohalla clinic initiative got a new endorsement on Saturday, this time from Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao. The minister paid a visit to an Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic in the city and heaped praises on the initiative. Mohalla clinics are primary health centres in Delhi that offer a basic package of essential health services including medicines, diagnostics, and consultation free of cost.

Rao, a Congress leader, visited the clinics in Green Park extension and Panchsheel Park in South Delhi to understand the functioning of these primary healthcare units, the Delhi government said in a statement. The minister also met the clinic staff and took note of the working of the mohalla clinic.

"Delhi has a very large population and these clinics are doing a great job in catering to the needs of the people. Delhi model has received attention nationally and internationally," the statement quoted Rao.

The Puducherry leader also explained about how similar healthcare centres are successfully functioning in his area as well. Rao had met the Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday. Mohalla clinics are the brainchild of CM Arvind Kejriwal who's AAP government implemented it to further public health infrastructure.

Other such appreciation

In February, the founder of the biopharmaceutical giant Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, took to the microblogging website Twitter and posted the pictures of a Mohalla clinic in Delhi. Appreciating the efforts made by the Delhi government she said that she found it really “impressive”. She said that the clinic was clean and efficient, and this model needs to be replicated in the country.

(With agency inputs) (Photo: Facebook/Malladi Krishna Rao)

