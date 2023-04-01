Puducherry Passes Resolution For Full Statehood For 14th Time, Here's A Look At Its Demand

Puducherry assembly on March 31, unanimously passed a resolution seeking full statehood for the Union Territory. This is the 14th time such a resolution has been adopted in the assembly. The legislation was jointly tabled by DMK legislators including the leader of the opposition in the assembly Siva, and independent legislator Nehru during the last day of the budget session, which began on March 9. Notably, CM Rangaswamy has been pressing for the demand for statehood in the recent past as he considers the current administrative mechanism is creating hindrances in the speedy execution of development programs in Puducherry.

The ruling All India NR Congress - BJP alliance, Congress, AIADMK and Independent MLAs supported the resolution. The proposal was first moved as a private members' resolution by the opposition DMK and the independent member Nehru. Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy later stated in the assembly to support it and said, “It (resolution) is converted into an official resolution.”

Centre positive about the demand

The Centre is positive about the demand said BJP's Home Minister Namachivayam, "Prime Minister Modi has verbally ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs to finalize all the files from Puducherry state, and all the files are being approved quickly." Chief Minister Rangaswamy said, "there is a lot of embarrassment in implementing the welfare of the people. Statehood is the only solution for this. As all the party legislators have spoken unanimously in this assembly." The speaker later announced the resolution as an official resolution as it was backed by all the members of the house.

A resolution was also passed that the Chief Minister should take a delegation to meet the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and other union ministers to urge the centre to approve to the proposal. CM Rangaswamy, speaking after listening to the other members on the need for statehood, said "the demand for statehood is reiterated not for administrative purposes but it is a matter of our right." He further added granting statehood is the sole resolution to all the issues faced by Puducherry on the path to its development.

Puducherry was formed in 1962 after the amalgamation of four former french colonies. The assembly feels after the statehood status the UT will not have to rely on the centre for inviting Industries to set up operations in Puducherry and also take speedy decisions regarding the various challenges faced by the state, for which the reliance on the centre is creating hurdles.

