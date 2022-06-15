Puducherry posts 18 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, June 15 (PTI) Puducherry logged 18 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday taking the overall tally to 1,65,973.

The new cases were identified during examination of 1,658 samples.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the active cases were 63, which comprised three patients in hospitals and the remaining 60 patients in home quarantine.

Four patients recovered during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries was 1,63,948. No fatality was reported from any of the regions and the toll remained 1,962.

The Health Department has tested so far 22,67,186 samples and found 19,12,119 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.09 percent while the fatalities and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.78 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has administered so far 17,25,298 doses which comprised 9,69,445 first doses, 7,28,825 second doses and 27,028 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

