Puducherry posts 5 new COVID-19 cases, tally touches 1.65 lakh

Puducherry, May 31 (PTI) Puducherry registered five fresh cases of coronavirus during last 24 hours ending 10 a.m on Tuesday, raising the aggregate to 1,65,859.

The department of health examined 1,273 samples today and detected the new cases.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the active cases were 16 after recovery of five cases. There was no fatality during last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained 1,962.

The overall recoveries stood at 1,63,881. The Health Department has examined so far 22,52,228 samples and found 18,97,138 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate today was 0.39 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.81 percent, respectively.

The Department of Health has administered so far 17,08,594 doses which comprised 9,67,164 first doses, 7,17,578 second doses and 23,852 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

