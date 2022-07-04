Puducherry: Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal Due To Rising Diarrhoeal Cases

As several people in Puducherry's Karaikal region continue to suffer from acute cases of diarrhoea and cholera over the past few days, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry on Sunday declared a 'public health emergency' in the region in a bid to curb the spread of the disease and further to promote awareness regarding the situation.

Issuing a statement regarding the same, Director of Health, G Sriramulu noted that a large number of people have been diagnosed with acute diarrhoeal disease, while some are reportedly tested positive for cholera as well. Mentioning that more cases are being reported across hospitals on a daily basis, Sriramulu further assured that special teams of doctors have been formed to take stock of the situation and steps will be taken in coordination with the Public Works Department and Municipalities.

On the other hand, in a meeting held on Sunday, a special committee was appointed to check the quality of drinking water in the region. During this while, it was also noted that the number of cholera cases has also increased in the past two days due to which, measures have been intensified to control the spread of the disease.

Measures have been taken to replace the water pipes in the affected areas. The health department will also go door-to-door to take stock of the situation and create awareness.

According to an official source, over 700 people have been admitted to hospitals in Karaikal so far, reported PTI. On the other hand, the administration has directed schools and colleges to remain closed for three starting from Monday in the wake of acute diarrhoeal/cholera outbreaks in the region. Informing about the same, Puducherry Education Director Rudra Goud further added that board examinations for polytechnic colleges would be held as per the schedule.

While contamination of drinking water is being suspected as the actual reason for the spread of the disease, the statement lists a series of directives for people to follow. Some of them include drinking only boiled water, ensuring safe drinking water in public places and hotels, ensuring personal hygiene, and consuming properly washed and cooked food, among others.

Karaikal administration remains on alert amid rising diseases

Earlier on Saturday, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanka along with PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan went to the area and reviewed the situation. Later, in a release, it was informed that samples of water were taken from an overhead tank to assess the quality of the water.

On the other hand, local legislator A M H Nazeem, District Collector Mansoor, and the Director of Health of Puducherry were also among those who participated in the review of the situation.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had also held discussions with the officials of the Health Department through video conferencing from Telangana where she directed the officials to take immediate steps to prevent the spread of the disease. She also asked the department to make a regular supply of ORS packets to the patients to help them reduce the impact of the disease.

Image: PTI