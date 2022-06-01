Puducherry records 11 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Jun 1 (PTI) Puducherry reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday raising the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,65,870, a senior health official said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the fresh cases surfaced after examination of 1,184 samples during the last 24 hours.

He said the active cases went up to 25 in the UT and two patients recovered during last 24 hours. The overall recoveries were 1,63,883.

Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the UT. The death toll remained the same at 1,962.

He said the health department has tested 22,53,501 samples so far and has found 18,98,408 samples out of them to be negative.

The Director further said the test positivity rate was 0.93 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively.

The department has administered 17,09,518 vaccine doses till now that comprised 9,67,260 first doses, 7,18,198 second doses and 24,060 booster doses, the Director added. PTI COR HDA HDA

