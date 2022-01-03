Puducherry Records 26 More Coronavirus Cases

The Union Territory of Puducherry reported 26 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally to 1,29,553 on Monday, a senior official of the Department of Health said.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the fresh cases identified after examination of 865 samples were spread out in Puducherry (23) and Karaikal (three).

Mahe and Yanam regions located in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, did not report any fresh case, the director said.

The active cases stands at 155 with 40 people admitted in hospitals while the remaining 115 recuperating in home isolation, the director said.

No fresh fatality occurred during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained 1,881.

Sriramulu said the Health department has tested 20,52,693 samples till now and 17,41,612 samples out of them have turned out negative.

The senior official said the test positivity rate was 3.01 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.43 per cent, respectively.

While 21 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours, the overall recoveries were 1,27,517, the director said.

The Health department has administered 14,06,822 vaccine doses till now that comprised 8,42,564 first dose jabs and the remaining 5,64,258 with second doses, the director said.

