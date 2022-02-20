Puducherry records 33 new coronavirus cases

Puducherry, Feb 20 (PTI) Puducherry registered 33 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,65,597.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the 33 fresh cases identified at the end of examination of 1,672 samples in the last 24 hours were spread over Puducherry (17), Karaikal (9), Yanam (4) and Mahe (3).

He said there were 419 active cases with 20 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 399 staying in home quarantine.

One more person hailing from Puducherry succumbed to the infection raising the total death toll in the UT to 1,960.

The Director said 108 patients recovered in the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,63,218.

The health department has tested 22,01,950 samples so far and has found 18,47,348 samples out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 1.97 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.56 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the health department has administered 15,69,562 doses, which included 9,28,456 first doses, 6,29,162 second doses and 11,944 booster doses. PTI COR HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)