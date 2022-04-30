Puducherry Records One New COVID-19 Case, No Fresh Fatalities Reported

Puducherry registered one fresh COVID-19 case on Saturday, pushing the overall caseload to 1,65,789 while no fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The one new infection was detected after the examination of 118 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. No fresh fatalities were reported from any of the four regions of - Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam - during the last 24 hours and the toll remained 1,962.

The cumulative caseload was 1,65,789 and the total recoveries remained 1,63,815. The overall active cases have increased to 12, he said.

The Department of Health has so far tested 22,34,303 samples and has found 18,79,143 of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 0.85 per cent while rate of fatalities and recoveries was 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively, he said.

The Health Department has so far administered 16,85,036 doses which comprised 9,64,069 first doses, 7,00,562 second and 20,405 booster doses.

