Puducherry records three new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Apr 24 (PTI) Puducherry, which was maintaining a COVID-19 free record for some days, reported three new cases on Sunday that took the overall caseload in the Union Territory to 1,65,780.

In a release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the department tested 318 samples during the last 24 hours and found three fresh cases.

The overall recoveries were 1,63,815 in the Union Territory. All the three patients are in home quarantine, the official said.

The death toll remained 1,962. The test positivity rate was 0.94 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.81 per cent.

Sriramulu said the health department has examined a total of 22,33,010 samples till now and found 18,77,884 out of them to be negative.

The department has so far administered 16,75,166 doses which comprised 9,62,850 first doses, 6,93,325 second doses and 18,991 booster doses, the Director said. PTI COR KH HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)