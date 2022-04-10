Puducherry remains COVID-free for 11th day in row

Puducherry, Apr 10 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry continued to maintain the record of being COVID-free for the 11th day in a row with no fresh infections being reported and nil active cases, a senior Department of Health official said on Sunday.

As many as 159 samples were tested during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM and no cases surfaced, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu in a release here.

There were no active cases in the union territory, he further said.

No fresh fatality was also reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- and the death toll remained at 1,962, he added.

Sriramulu said the overall caseload remained at 1,65,774 and recoveries stood at 1,63,812.

The test positivity rate was zero and the fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 per cent and 98.82 per cent respectively.

The Department of Health has so far tested 22,30,769 samples and found 18,75,689 of them to be negative, the Director said.

The department has so far administered 16,55,523 doses which comprised 9,58,262 first doses, 6,80,924 second and 16,337 booster doses, Sriramulu said. PTI COR KH SS SS SS

