Puducherry remains COVID-free, records zero fatalities

Puducherry, Apr 12 (PTI) Puducherry continued to maintain its COVID-free status for the 13th day in a row on Tuesday with no fresh cases, fatalities or active cases reported anywhere in the Union Territory, a senior health official said.

In a release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said 237 samples were tested during the last 24-hours ending 10 am and no fresh case of viral infection surfaced across all four regions of the UT -- Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The overall caseload remained at 1,65,774 and recoveries also stood at 1,63,812. No fresh fatality was reported and the overall death toll continued to be 1,962.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate also remained zero and fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent 98.82 per cent, respectively.

The health department has tested 22,31,020 samples and has found 18,75,937 samples out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the health department has administered 16,57,277 doses which comprised 9,58,747 first doses, 6,81,776 second doses and 16,754 booster doses. PTI COR KH HDA HDA

