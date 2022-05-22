Puducherry reports 2 more coronavirus cases

Puducherry, May 22 (PTI) Puducherry added two fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, which reached 1,65,834 in the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The health department examined 786 samples during last twenty- four hours and identified two fresh cases. The active cases were 21 after recovery of two patients.

So far 23,44,075 samples have been examined and 18,89,101 out of them found to be negative, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The test positivity rate was 0.25 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.80 percent respectively.

The Department of Health has administered so far 17,01,924 doses which comprised 9,66,366 first doses, 7,12,859 second doses and 22,699 booster doses, he said. PTI COR ROH ROH

