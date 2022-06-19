Puducherry reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Jun 19 (PTI) The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 21 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,66,065 on Sunday, a senior health official said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the health department examined 1,360 samples during the last 24 hours and the 21 new cases surfaced during evaluation in the UT.

Sriramulu said there were 128 active cases with 124 affected persons in home quarantine and only four patients admitted in hospitals.

Seven patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,63,975, the Director said.

There was no fresh fatality today and the death toll remained 1,962.

Sriramulu said the health department has so far examined 22,74,028 samples and 19,18,765 of them were found to be negative.

The test positivity rate today was 1.54 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.8 per cent and 98.74 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the health department has so far administered 17,30,568 doses which comprised 9,70,125 first doses, 7,32,094 second doses and 28,349 booster doses. PTI COR KH HDA HDA

