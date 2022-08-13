Puducherry Reports 87 New COVID-19 Cases

Puducherry on Saturday witnessed a fall in the number of new COVID-19 cases with 87 people testing positive for the virus as against 95 cases registered in the Union Territory the previous day.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said that the Health Department examined 1,547 samples and found 87 positive cases. Puducherry region alone accounted for 58 of the new cases while Karaikal had 22 and Yanam seven cases.

Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any fresh case of viral infection, the Director said.

There were 454 active cases comprising six patients in hospitals and the remaining 448 patients in home quarantine, Sriramulu said.

The Health Department has examined 23,66,309 samples till now and found 20,02,867 samples out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said that the overall caseload in the UT was 1,72,049. Eighty-six patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,69,628.

There was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The death toll remained the same at 1,967.

He said that the test positivity rate was 5.62 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.59 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said the department has administered 19,41,774 doses so far which comprised 9,84,670 first doses, 7,84,143 second doses and 1,72,961 booster doses. PTI COR HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)