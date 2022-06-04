Puducherry reports five new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Jun 4 (PTI) Puducherry logged five new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 1,65,890, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Saturday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the five new cases emerged during examination of 885 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 today. The active cases were 38 and three patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

The senior official said there was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained 1,962.

The Director said the Health Department has so far examined 22,57,063 samples and has found 19,01,924 of them to be negative. Three patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,63,890.

The test positivity rate was 0.56 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.79 per cent, respectively.

The Director said the health department has so far administered 17,11,973 vaccine doses which comprised 9,67,562 first doses, 7,19,977 second doses and 24,434 booster doses. PTI COR KH HDA HDA

