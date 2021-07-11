Puducherry Schools For Classes 9-12 And Colleges To Reopen On July 16: CM N Rangaswamy

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswmy on Sunday announced the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 from July 16. Puducherry CM also allowed colleges to reopen in the Union Territory from July 16. The decision was announced by the Puducherry government after analyzing the declining COVID cases amid the second wave of the pandemic. Puducherry has recorded a total number of 18 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry | All schools for students in classes 9-12 will reopen from July 16. All colleges will also be reopened from July 16: Chief Minister N Rangaswamy — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Puducherry

In the past 24 hours, Puducherry has recorded a total number of 18 COVID-19 positive cases. Out of which 4 infected people have recovered, taking the number of active cases to 14. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

However, Puducherry is still under partial lockdown till July 15. The government extended the lockdown on June 30 with some relaxation in the UT. The order prohibited the reopening of cinemas, malls, and theatres, along with social, political, and religious gatherings. Commercial and business establishments are functioning from 9 am to 9 pm every day, but without the usage of air-conditioners. On the other hand, the small shops and stalls are allowed to work from 5 am to 9 pm. All the restaurants and bars are allowed to work with 50% of capacity till 9 pm. All the religious and worship places are opened till 5 pm in Puducherry.

While speaking about the Union Territory's vaccination status, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said,

"Vaccination has picked up in Puducherry, we have crossed over 5 lakh vaccinations." She added, "people have vaccine hesitancy but now they have overcome it. Puducherry will be totally vaccinated before August 15, as per our plan."

(IMAGE: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)