Puducherry Sees 27 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19, Nil Death

The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 27 fresh cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours thereby raising the total to 1,28,745 till date and the test positivity rate fell below one per cent, a senior official of the Department of Health said.

Director of the department G. Sriramulu said the fresh cases at the end of examination of 2,837 samples were spread over Puducherry (17), Karaikal (5), Yanam (1) and Mahe (four).

The director said the test positivity rate was 0.95 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.31 per cent respectively.

The active cases were 304 of which 58 were in hospitals and the rest in home isolation.

The director said 24 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,26,571.

No fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and fatalities remained at 1,870.

The Health Department has tested 19.69 lakh samples so far and 16.68 lakh of them were negative.

The department has administered the vaccine to 11,86,314 comprising 7,40,655 first doses and the remaining second doses, the director said.

