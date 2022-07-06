Puducherry Sees Big Jump In Daily COVID-19 Cases; Positivity Rate At 6.85%

Puducherry registered 168 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, marking a spike in number of daily cases.

Puducherry region alone logged 132 fresh cases out of the 168 new patients during the last twenty-four hours.

Karaikal reported 31 new cases, Yanam five, Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not however register any case today, Director of Health G Sriramulu said.

The active cases were 629 (nine patients in hospitals and the remaining 620 patients in home quarantine) and the test positivity rate was 6.85 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.17 percent and 98.45 percent respectively.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and toll remained 1962.

The Health Department has tested so far 22,98,843 and 19,42,164 out of them turned out to be negative, the Director said.

The overall caseload was 1,67,091. Eighty-one patients recovered during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,64,500.

The Health Department has administered so far 17,47,719 doses which comprised 9,72,390 first doses,7,41,397 second doses and 33,832 booster doses.

