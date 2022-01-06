Puducherry sees jump in new Covid-19 cases; 129 fresh infections take tally to 1,29,821

Puducherry, Jan 6 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a jump in the number of fresh coronavirus cases with 129 being added in the last 24 hours, a senior Health department official said on Thursday.

The union territory had clocked 73 new infections on Wednesday and 66 on Tuesday.

The 129 new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Thursday pushed the overall tally to 1,29, 821, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said in a release here.

While Puducherry region (the capital of the union territory) reported 84 fresh cases, Karaikal logged 36, Mahe (8) and Yanam (1), he added.

There was however, no fresh fatality in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,881.

The test positivity rate also shot up to 3.58 per cent (as against 2.68 per cent on Wednesday) and the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.24 percent respectively.

Sriramulu said the number of active cases stood at 399 with 72 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and 327 patients in home isolation.

Eight patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries climbed to 1,27,541, he said.

The Department of Health has so far tested 20,59,705 samples and has found 17,48,412 out of them to be negative.

The Health department Director said so far 14,20,267 doses of the vaccine which comprised 8,48,113 first and 5,72,154 second doses have been administered. PTI Cor SS SS

