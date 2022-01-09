Puducherry Sees Surge In New COVID-19 Cases, 444 Infections Push Tally To 1,30,722

Puducherry clocked 444 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the test positivity rate shot up to 13.87 per cent, a top Health department official said on Sunday.

The 444 infections took the overall tally in the union territory to 1,30,722, Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

No fatality was reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday, he said, adding the death toll stood at 1,882.

He said the fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,202 were spread over Puducherry (350), Karaikal (84), Mahe (nine) and Yanam (one).

The number of active cases stood at 1,250 with 100 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 1,150 in home isolation.

While 19 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries climbed to 1,27,590, the Director said.

The test positivity rate was 13.87 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.44 per cent and 97.60 per cent respectively, he added.

The Health Department has so far tested 20,70,234 samples and has found 17,58,237 out of them to be negative.

The Department has so far administered 14,63,660 doses which comprised 8,84,314 first doses and 5,79,346 second doses.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Health Department told PTI Sunday that the number of fresh cases was likely to increase further. "We have recommended to the government to close schools now conducting classes for students of standards one to nine," the spokesperson said.

"It has been found that by and large the ailment spreads from children to elders," the spokesperson said and added that it had therefore been recommended to the government to cancel the classes until further orders.

Schools reopened on December 4 for classes for standards one to eight after clamping Covid protocols.

Since the current vaccination drive was covering those in the 15 to 18 years age-group, classes for students of standards X, XI and XII would be held for some days and if necessity arose, they too could be suspended until further orders.

The administration has already stepped up surveillance at the borders and only those who had had first vaccination would be permitted to enter Puducherry. Several strict measures have been launched to bring hotels, restaurants, and accommodation centres under the scanner.

