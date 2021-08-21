Puducherry: Tagore College Takes Green Initiative; Transforms 13 Acres Land In Forest

Premises of the Tagore Arts College at Lawspet, in Puducherry which was once a desolated land with futile vegetation, now maintains a flourishing green campus, thanks to the Principal of the college, Sasikanta Dash, who after noticing the gloomy environment surrounding the college following his induction as Principal in 2017, decided to turn the 13-acre campus into a mini forest.

Leading the way in the green campus initiative, Tagore Government Arts and Science College, one of the leading colleges in Puducherry, alma mater of noted academicians and political personalities, has remodelled its 13 acres of land on the periphery of the campus into a lush green reserve which now houses more than 3,000 varieties of plants, fruit-bearing trees along with a diversity of butterfly species and birds.

TAC receives worldwide recognition, Chief Minister's award

The College has been acknowledged for its green initiative by NGOs across the Union Territory and India while also being highlighted in the US-based Good News Network. The enterprise received paramount recognition on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations when Chief Minister N Rangasamy presented the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration to college Principal Sasi Kanta Dash, who had stood up for the noble cause.

The college, popularly known as Tagore College was established in 1961 in Laspet and had been affiliated with the Pondicherry University, a Central University under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Disciplines including humanities, commerce, and science are being taught in the college.

Principal Dash spotlights value of nature & environment for standard education

Dash had been long emphasising the importance of nature and the environment for proper education. "The environment is important for education. So, we started planting trees. In particular, we have planted a variety of trees such as palm, palm, coconut, sapodilla, jack, and banana. In total, we have planted 3,000 trees and trees on eight acres," he said.

"We also have a vegetable garden now. We bring food items from the vegetable garden to the canteen. Thus nutritious food is available to students. The vegetables from the kitchen garden are also used to feed the birds or is donated to the poor and needy." Dash added.

The Principal asserted that apart from maintaining a regular supply to the college canteen, visitors including more than 600 families, 72 elderly people and five villages in the surrounding area are being served with the garden supplies during the COVID pandemic.

TAC, home to 20 species of birds & 35 species of bats

The principal also informed that the campus owing to its greenery has been home to 20 species of birds and 35 species of bats.

"We have also set up a Buddha Garden with a peaceful environment for students. Trees and plants, like the forest, grow beautifully and attract birds. We have also taken steps to collect rainwater. In particular, we have collected up to 25 lakh litres of water," Dash informed while adding that the campus has turned into a natural habitat for birds including owls, sparrows, kingfishers, cuckoos and woodpeckers.

