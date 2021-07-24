Puducherry Urges Centre To Re-establish Air Connectivity; Claims It Will Transform The UT

Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday has urged Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to reopen air services to the union territory. Dr Soundararajan pointed out that the re-establishment of air connectivity to Puducherry is imperative to achieve the objective of BEST Puducherry. The Lt. Governor claimed that under PM Modi, the Union Territory is looking to transform into a Business, Education Spiritual and Tourist hub.

Lt. Governor requesting reopening of flight services

In a bid to increase the connectivity of the UT, the Lt. Governor has now urged the newly appointed Union Minister of Civil Aviation to re-commence the flight services. During the telephonic conversation, Dr Soundararajan informed Jyotiraditya Scindia that the flight services to Puducherry that were suspended after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are of importance to the UT.

According to a release by the Puducherry administration, the Lt. Governor also put in a request for the extension of the existing airport runway. The Governor has now asked for an improved 1.5 km airstrip capable of handling ART/ Bombardier Q 400 type Aircraft having 90 seters without any load penalty. Dr Soundararajan has also requested new facilities for international flights landing in the airport. According to the Governor, better services for international flights will benefit Puducherry and the state of Tamil Nadu.

The Lt. Governor also requested Jyotiraditya Scindia to include Karaikal temple town under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN). The inclusion of the roadway in the scheme is believed to promote spiritual tourism in UT. According to the release, the Civil Aviation Minister has assured to take necessary action in this regard. During the conversation, Dr Soundararajan also congratulated Scindia on assuming the office in the second Modi cabinet.

Liquor prices hike in Puducherry

The Puducherry administration on July 15 announced a hike in prices of all types of liquor in the UT by 20%. The excise department announced the levy of special excise duty at the rate of 20% on the maximum retail price (MRP) uniformly on all liquor brands in the UT. The price hike comes after the administration had earlier repealed the COVID special levy on liquor. The budget tight administration had earlier repealed the special levy after its income fell short of the budgeted Rs 850 crore due to the strong COVID-19 restrictions. The Lt Governor had ordered all pubs, retail liquor vendors, and restaurants to open and work following safety regulations in order to promote tourism in the region.

